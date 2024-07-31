A plant that is so common along roadsides, especially near bridges, that you probably don't even notice it anymore, is actually one of the world's most invasive plant species.

Japanese knotweed is not only widespread but also responsible for significant property damage, causing major headaches for homeowners.

Japanese knotwood will often appear near streams and bridges (Getty Images) Japanese knotwood will often appear near streams and bridges (Getty Images) loading...

How Bad Can the Japanese Knotweed Situation Get? Very Bad.

Some experts even advise house hunters to check the invasive plant situation in the yard—not just knotweed, but all invasives—along with inspecting the usual suspects like the roof, foundation, and windows.

This is definitely not something you think about while browsing Zillow.

In a profile on how knotweed can impact real estate on the website Apartment Therapy, landscape designer Alex Betz from Plant by Number says homeowners need to take this seriously:

The denseness of Japanese knotweed is so strong that it can penetrate and damage building foundations, walls, and pavements, especially those with pre-existing cracks or vulnerable areas [causing] significant structural damage and ultimately decreasing property values.

To make matters worse, on a typical summer day, these plants can grow up to four inches, and within just three weeks, they can reach a height of three feet. By the end of July, they’ll hit their full height. If only your garden veggies were as eager to "get 'er done."

In a recent profile on Boston.com, Bob and Rosanne Maher from Saugus, just outside Boston, shared how they have spent hundreds of dollars trying to eradicate the green monster, so much so that they are asking the town to help before it gets completely out of control.

Mrs. Maher noted: "If we were ever to sell our home, that’s something that we would have to address. They wouldn’t necessarily want to buy the house because it’s very difficult to get rid of.”

Japanese knotwood will grow in the most random places. Note the heart-shaped leaves and white clusters. (Canva) Japanese knotwood will grow in the most random places. Note the heart-shaped leaves and white clusters. (Canva) loading...

How Can Japanese Knotweed Destroy Your Property?

At first glance, you might mistake it for bamboo. While the idea of having a bamboo grove in your backyard might seem charming, this is a serious issue that shouldn't be taken lightly.

Not unlike bamboo, knotweed is a fast-growing plant, but in addition to speed, this monster shoots up, down and across. Knotweed's rootstalks, or rhizomes, can grow as deep as 10 feet down and according to Boston.com, can creep across 40 feet underground in a pretty short amount of time.

Most frightening is that it can take years to get rid of it — if at all.

Signage for warning about Japanese knotweed Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

Knotweed Is Annoying to Humans and Even Worse for Other Species

Japanese knotweed is drawn to water, which is why you will often see it choking ravine areas near drainage ditches. In Alaska, the FSDA notes that not only does this monster plant ruin water flow in important drainage ditches, but its massive root system will push up pavement and can even spread along streambanks and into the streams themselves, messing with crucial water flow and even harming salmon spawning areas.

How Can You Spot Japanese Knotweed?

If you’ve discovered a patch of bamboo on your property and live in an area where bamboo isn’t native, there’s a good chance it’s Japanese knotweed. Look for large, heart-shaped leaves and off-white flower clusters that appear in late summer, typically in August.

Once you’re able to identify it, you’ll probably start doing what I do: keeping an eye out and saying, "Uh-oh, Japanese knotweed!" whenever you spot it in your area.

Japanese knotweed being injected with weedkiller to kill roots Getty Images loading...

How Do You Get Rid of Japanese Knotweed?

When it comes to tackling knotweed, even the most mild-mannered horticultural experts will advise a more "choose violence" approach. To get the job done, you'll need chemicals and a skilled team.

Some methods involve spraying the leaves so the chemicals are absorbed, while others are more drastic, requiring cutting the plants, exposing the stems, and injecting chemicals directly into the extensive root system.

I didn't say it was pretty.

Quiz: Do you know your state insect? Stacker has used a variety of sources to compile a list of the official state insect(s) of each U.S. state, as well as their unique characteristics. Read on to see if you can guess which insect(s) represent your state. Gallery Credit: Andrew Vale