Best Photos of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs
For the second season in a row, the Florida Panthers are meeting the Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup Finals.
The battle for NHL's best in 2024 ended with the Panthers winning the cup by beating the Oilers in a decisive Game 7.
When Do The Stanley Cup Finals Begin?
Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Wednesday will see the Panthers heading to Edmonton to take on the Oilers. The puck drops at 7 p.m. (CST) on TNT, TruTV and Max.
Game 2 will follow at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 6.
Who Did The Panthers And Oilers Beat To Get Into The Finals?
The Panthers secured their spot in the finals by defeating the Carolina Hurricanes in five games on May 28. A day later, the Oilers wrapped up Game 5 with a 6-3 win over the Dallas Stars.
READ MORE: 30 Hilarious Minor League Sports Teams That Sound Fake, But Are Actually Very Real
Here is a look back at some of the best photos showing Florida and Edmonton's quest for the Stanley Cup.
Best Photos: 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll
50 Largest Sports Stadiums In The U.S.
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll