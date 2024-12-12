Millions of Stanley Travel Mugs Recalled Following Burn Injuries

One of the biggest names in the travel mug game is recalling millions of items after multiple reports of burn-related injuries.

Why Stanley Travel Mugs Are Being Recalled

According to information released by the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, nearly 2.6 million Stanley travel mugs are included in the recall.

"These mugs' lids can shrink when exposed to heat and torque, causing the lid to detach during use, posing a burn hazard," the commission said in its report.

The mugs had been sold at stores including Walmart and Target from June 2016 through December 2024.

The commission says 91 reports of travel mug lids coming loose during use have already been made. Of those incidents, 38 people reportedly suffered burn injuries with at least 11 of them requiring medical attention.

Which Stanley Mugs Are Included In The Recall?

The recall includes multiple sizes of two models of the stainless steel Stanley travel mugs. The models are:

Stanley Switchback Stanley press photo loading...

Switchback

12 ounces, identification number 20-01437

16 ounces, identification numbers 20-01436, 20-02211

Stanley Trigger Action Stanley Press Photo loading...

Trigger Action

12 ounces, identification numbers 20-02033, 20-02779, 20-02825

16 ounces, identification numbers 20-02030, 20-02745, 20-02957

20 ounces, identification numbers 20-02034, 20-02746

Identification numbers for each model can be found on the bottom of the mugs.

Stanley Press photo Stanley Press photo loading...

Stanley notes on its website that this is a voluntary recall, but it is offering a replacement lid to those that meet the above requirements.

"We ask all customers currently in possession of the Switchback or Trigger Action travel mugs to immediately stop use of these products and complete a registration for a free replacement lid," the company said on a website devoted to the recall.

Stanley mug owners affected by the recall can enter their product's identification number and place of purchase on Stanley's website to learn more about how to get a replacement lid.