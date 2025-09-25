Starbucks Just Dropped New Halloween Cups With a Spooky Feature

Halloween is right around the corner, and we're starting to see all the spooky things pop up. Halloween costumes, deadly decor, and now these creepy, cute cups have made their way to retailers.

Stores have their sections of freaky, fun items for Halloween and Starbucks is no different. In fact, they just released a new lineup of drinkware for the season. Eeek!

Starbucks New Drinkware for Halloween 2025

What's so spooktacular about these new cups? Well, they're made with "glow-in-the-dark finishes, 3D textures and bold seasonal hues." The most stand out thing is the glow-in-the-dark feature.

These cups would come in handy on your nighttime trick-or-treating stroll, as you'll have no trouble seeing them in the dark. Let's take a look at the new merch and see if any are calling your name.

If you're the type of person that likes to always have a cup in tow, and has gathered quite the collection, these could be fun to add to your cabinet. Here's a video of the purple cup in action to give you a better idea.

So cool. If you're good with spending around $25 for a drink container, it's worth it. Otherwise just wait for the coffee giant to release their next wave of beverage containers because we know they will. Starbucks is always crafting fun new cup designs. Here's a look at some of their holiday drinkware throughout the years.

While we can celebrate what's new, there are also some things we have had to sadly say goodbye to.