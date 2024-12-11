From Festive to Controversial: Look Back at Starbucks Holiday Cup Designs From Every Year

What was once a fairly plain white cup has turned into an annual holiday tradition for some coffee lovers.

Every year, Starbucks serves its drinks in uniquely decorated cups during the holiday months. The coffee chain has stuck to a simple design of red with a small splash of green in some years, while other times it has opted for a sprawling winter scene scribbled across the cups.

The designs haven't come without controversy. In 2015, the toned down look of the cups brought accusations of Starbucks "removing Christmas" from its stores Vox reported.

Two years later, yet another controversy started to brew thanks to the holiday cups. According to The New York Times, Starbucks fielded complaints over a design that featured two interlocking hands that some surmised was a push of a "gay agenda."

Despite controversies popping up every few years, Starbucks continues to crank out new holiday designs every November and December. Here is a look back at the coffee giant's holiday cup designs since 1997.

Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll