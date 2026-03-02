Starbucks is banking on everyday household items in hopes that customers will stay in their stores longer and drink more coffee.

The chain is in the process of rolling out two new features at several locations to help coffee drinkers get a little more comfortable.

What You Need to Know About Starbucks New Chair

Starbucks recently informed investors that it has targeted nearly 1,000 locations to "uplift" and add new features. One of the most noticeable changes will be the addition of an oversized chair.

And it's all about trying to get you to "slow down and stay awhile."

"With its wide, open arms and generous proportions, the chair supports a range of seating positions," Starbucks describes the chair on its website. "Its performance velvet upholstery in deep Starbucks green adds warmth and texture while the rounded arms and walnut legs help soften the space."

starbucks new chair Starbucks press photo loading...

What Happened to Starbucks Purple Chair?

This is far from the first time Starbucks has employed a cushiony chair in hopes people will stick around and buy more coffee.

READ MORE: 6 Things You Should Absolutely Never Do At a Starbucks

In 1996, Starbucks gave a bunch of its stores a makeover in hopes of becoming what the chain describes as the "third place." The phrase is meant to represent a location people would want to stay between work and home.

As part of the rollout, Starbucks introduced a large purple chair in several locations that previously had just featured stool seating. The chairs were a mainstay for the chain until they were phased out in 2008.

"The fabric was easily worn and hard to clean," the chain gives as a reason for eliminating the purple chair.

Where Starbucks is Testing New Mugs

In addition to a more comfortable seating option, Starbucks is also testing new ceramic coffee mugs at locations in Los Angeles and New York City.

The new mug has a wider mouth that Starbucks claims "enhances foam and aroma."

starbucks mugs Starbucks press photo loading...

If everything goes weil with the test run, the mugs will arrive at stores around North America inlate 2026.

Starbucks has not made it clear which locations will get an "uplift" with the new elements. Earlier this year, it was revealed the chain will shutter "hundreds" of stores.

Here is a look at what other chains have already committed to closing locations in 2026.