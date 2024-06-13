Every State Busting People for Operating Vehicles Without Shoes

You better have those feet covered before heading down the road.

Police in at least three states will write you a ticket for driving without shoes. You should know, however, there is a catch to where you can and cannot cruise barefoot.

Can You Drive A Car Barefoot?

The short answer is, yes. There isn't a single state that has a law prohibiting drivers from getting behind the wheel without shoes

Buuuuuuut, there are a few states that have made it known you should consider covering those piggies before your drive.

Woman without shoes sitting in van Canva loading...

Forbes spent time going through the laws in every state to see what was on the books for driving barefoot. There are a number of states that have openly discouraged drivers from operating a motor vehicle without shoes including Missouri, Utah and Virginia.

While there are no official laws out there keeping you from driving a car while barefoot, there are a few instances where you could still find yourself still getting in trouble with police.

How Driving Barefoot Could Get You A Ticket

Here's the catch to barefoot driving and the law: Cops can still take your lack of footwear into consideration if you cause an accident.

Forbes also found that officers in both Arkansas and Wyoming have been given the thumbs up to check your feet for shoes if you're in an accident.

In Arkansas, you could be hit with a reckless driving charge. Over in Wyoming, Forbes says you could be considered "at fault" if you cause an accident.

For those who enjoy riding atop a motorcycle while the breeze blows across their bare feet, there is one state that has made it illegal to ride without shoes.

Bare feet on a motorcycle Canva loading...

The Barefoot Alliance (yes, that is a real thing) notes that Alabama is the only state where motorcycle riders are required by law to have proper footwear.

Maybe just wait until you get across state lines before taking off those riding boots.

LOOK: 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the US From secret gardens to underground caves, Stacker compiled a list of 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the United States using travel guides, news articles, and company websites. Gallery Credit: Abby Monteil

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State Gallery Credit: Sarah Jones