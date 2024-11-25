Every State’s Must-Try Side Dish – Which One’s Your Favorite?

Side dishes have become a vital part of our collective tables and culinary culture, playing an essential role in how meals are enjoyed around the world. The tradition of complementing main courses with additional, smaller plates can be traced back centuries, with historical records indicating that even in ancient times, lavish banquets featured assortments of fruits, vegetables, breads, and sauces designed to balance flavors and enrich the dining experience.

Over time, this concept has blossomed into a beloved staple of meals, with side dishes becoming as important as the entrées they accompany, showcasing regional flavors, seasonal ingredients, and cultural traditions.

Homemade Tater Tot Hotdish Casserole Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

Tater tot hotdish emerged from church potluck culture and remains a favorite in the Upper Midwest, with each family boasting its version.

The United States, in particular, is known for an array of side dishes that vary significantly from coast to coast. The country's vast landscape provides endless inspiration, from simple, iconic sides like mashed potatoes and macaroni and cheese to more niche offerings.

Comforting staples such as collard greens, fried okra, creamed corn, and cornbread serve as an expression of Southern foodways. On the West Coast, lighter options such as roasted vegetables and quinoa salads take center stage, showcasing an emphasis on locally sourced, fresh produce. The Midwest embraces heartier sides, including cheesy casseroles and buttery dinner rolls, reflecting family recipes passed down through generations.

Homemade cowboy caviar traditional mexican vegetable salad and nachos in a bowl on the table Getty Images loading...

Texas caviar, also called 'cowboy caviar,' features a medley of black-eyed peas, black beans, corn, tomatoes, and bell peppers.

Certain side dishes have attained near-universal acclaim, becoming trendy, Instagram-worthy must-haves. Crispy Brussels sprouts, served with a balsamic glaze or pancetta, have transformed from a misunderstood vegetable into a sought-after treat.

Gourmet variations of mac and cheese and inventive takes on loaded fries continue to rise in popularity. Honorable mentions that hold their own, even if they haven't achieved widespread fame, include regional delights such as spoonbread or Jell-O salads. Thanksgiving, the ultimate side-dish holiday, embodies enthusiasm for variety, but even outside those meals, sides hold a special place on the table, defining how Americans connect over food.

Stacker researched staple side dishes from all 50 states that felt like home to residents and highlighted a side from each state that everyone should try at least once. Keep reading for a flavorful culinary tour across the country.

