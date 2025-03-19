McDonald's may be hiding a few secrets in the cheese found on most of its burgers.

A chef and former manager of culinary innovation at the fast food chain recently shared in-depth knowledge about what's between the buns.

What Type Of Cheese Does McDonald's Use On Burgers?

According to his LinkedIn profile, Mike Haracz worked at McDonald's corporate headquarters in Illinois for a four-year stint beginning in 2015. Part of his role involved coming up with new "food and beverage prototypes" that could potentially be rolled out nationwide.

Needless to say, Haracz knows his stuff when it comes to McDonald's food. Most recently, he has developed a massive social media following thanks his videos revealing insider info about the chain's menu and practices.

"One of the processes McDonald's uses before they make their burgers is they temper their cheese," Haracz says in a video talking all things cheese. "They let it sit out for at least an hour if not longer so that it's more room temperature before you use it."

The former McDonald's corporate chef goes on to explain how the chain uses American cheese on its burgers. It's not any old American cheese, however, that you can just go buy in a store.

But you can buy something that's pretty close.

Which Store-Bought Cheese Tastes Like McDonald's?

While you can't just walk into a McDonald's and ask for a block of their cheese, Haracz claims there is one store-bought cheese that is awfully close to achieving the same taste.

As far as I'm concerned out of all the cheese out there that I've tasted that are probably closest to McDonald's, you're gonna want to go to Walmart and you're gonna want to get Great Value deluxe American cheese."

Yes, Walmart's store brand cheese.

If you can't find that, Haracaz suggested opting for American cheese that is sold in a block rather than the kind that is pre-sliced and individually wrapped.

