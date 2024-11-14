Stores That Will Be Open (and Closed) on Thanksgiving 2024

Turkey Day is right around the casserole. Here are some of the big stores that are open, and closed, on Thanksgiving.

Our day of gluttony will be here before we know it. While many folks don't get too into Thanksgiving and go straight to thinking about Christmas, it's still a time to gather with family. And that, requires some planning and preparation to get all of those good foods together.

Some people plan ahead, do their grocery shopping, and have everything ready to go for the feast. Others, wait until the day-of to pickup last minute ingredients or grab that veggie tray from the local store. If you're the latter, you'll want to double check this list so you know where you can go if you need to pick up something up quick day-of.

What grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving Day?

Lucky for us, many grocers will be open on Thanksgiving, but will have reduced hours.

What grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving Day?

If you're not looking for groceries, but still need some things, some other big retailers will be open. We looked at lists from Good Housekeeping, RetailMeNot, TasteofHome, and Google to bring you this list.

Bass Pro Shops: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Big Lots: 7 a.m. to hours vary.

7 a.m. to hours vary. Cabela's : 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. CVS: Mostly normal, check your location.

Mostly normal, check your location. Dollar General: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. (closed in Maine, Massachusetts and Rhode Island)

7 a.m. to 10 p.m. (closed in Maine, Massachusetts and Rhode Island) Dollar Tree: Get any last-minute needs from the Dollar Tree from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thanksgiving day.

Get any last-minute needs from the Dollar Tree from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thanksgiving day. Family Dollar: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., some hours may vary.

8 a.m. to 6 p.m., some hours may vary. Five Below: check your location for hours.

check your location for hours. Gordman's : Reduced hours, check your location.

: Reduced hours, check your location. Old Navy: 3 p.m. through Black Friday.

3 p.m. through Black Friday. Rite Aid : Mostly normal, check your location.

: Mostly normal, check your location. Sears: 6 p.m. open.

6 p.m. open. Starbucks : hours vary, check your location.

: hours vary, check your location. Walgreens: 24/7 Walgreens locations will remain open on Thanksgiving, while other Walgreens locations’ hours will vary by store.

What stores are closed on Thanksgiving Day?

Aldi

Ashley Furniture

Barnes & Noble

Bath & Body Works

Best Buy

Bloomingdale’s

Burlington Coat Factory

Costco

Crate and Barrel

DICK'S Sporting Goods

DSW

Forever 21

GameStop

Home Depot

HomeGoods

Hy-Vee

JCPenney

Kohl’s

Lowes

Macy’s

Marshalls

Michaels

Petco

PetSmart

Publix

REI

Sam's Club

Sierra

Target

TJ Maxx

T-Mobile

Trader Joe’s

Ulta

White House Black Market

Walgreens

Walmart

Didn't see the store you were looking for on the list? Let us know, and it's probably a good idea to give them a call just to be sure.

