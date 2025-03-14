Popular Stroller Accessory Recalled After Multiple Kids Injured

These days there are a ton of helpful tools and accessories that make parenting easier. But, they aren't always perfect. A product that's great for helping kids stay cool in the summer heat just got recalled.

If you've been out on a hot summer day you've probably seen those little fans attached to baby strollers. You may have even thought thought that was a genius idea. Or, if you're a worrier, you've probably had horrible visions of little ones sticking their fingers in them. Well, your worries were warranted because now thousands of these products are being recalled after kids are getting their fingers cut.

What stroller accessories are being recalled in 2025?

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, over 33,000 Nuby Stroller Fans, model 25138 from the company Luv n' care were recalled on March 6, 2025. The warning was that "the stroller fan’s housing allows consumers’ fingers to contact the fan’s blade, posing a laceration injury hazard to small children." Here's a look at the fan below.

UPSC CPSC loading...

UPSC CPSC loading...

The product is around $15 and was sold at Baby Express, Burlington Coat Factory, Target, and Unique Photo stores, Amazon.com and us.nuby.com from May 2024 through June 2024.

Why are the Nuby Stroller Fans being recalled?

The Louisiana importer Luv n' care received "seven reports of children’s fingers accessing the fan blade, resulting in six laceration injuries."

What do I do if I have a recalled Nuby Stroller Fan?

Stop using the stroller fan immediately and contact Luv n’ care for information on returning the product for a free replacement.

