28 Pics That Prove Dogs Ride Surfboards Better Than Their Owners

Who knew dogs are natural surfers?

Dog surfing competitions are held around the world each year as canines climb atop surfboards and hit the waves.

In the U.S., the World Dog Surfing Championship was recently held Aug, 5 in Pacifica, California.

The event included surfing competitions among dogs and humans and even a "yappy hour" for everyone to kick back and slurp a few drinks.

The California-based event is a way for the participants to come together and raise money for non-profit groups while celebrating the two things they love most, dogs and surfing.

In honor of these very good boys who are catching waves, here are 28 times dogs outshined their owners while riding a surfboard.

