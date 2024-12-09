Taco Bell will take your photo when getting food in their drive-thru where they have started using AI when taking orders.

How Is Taco Bell Using AI In Its Drive-Thru?

Like many businesses, AI is now part of the operations at Taco Bell. The chain's parent company, YUM! Brands, announced earlier this year that it would step-up its use of AI particularly in its drive-thrus.

"The rollout of Voice AI technology in Taco Bell, currently in more than 100 Taco Bell U.S. drive-thrus across 13 states, is designed to enhance back-of-house operations for team members and elevate the order experience for customers," the company said via press release in July.

So, how is that going?

Retail Wire is reporting that Taco Bell has been getting "pushback" from some employees who feared AI would eventually replace them.

Reporters from California-based ABC affiliate KRCR who were recently working on a story about AI implementation tried out a local Taco Bell where the system had already been put in place. The reporters ordered 15 items from an AI-generated voice in the drive-thru and saw no issues.

Retail Wire found that Taco Bell has no plans to replace workers because of AI and instead hopes the systems makes them "happier" in their jobs.

Taco Bell Taking Customer Photos In Drive-Thru

Taco Bell is now looking to pump up customer excitement when it comes to their drive-thru while also trying to tie it into an upcoming promotion.

The chain has introduced the Live Mas Drive-Thru Cam, which equates to a giant photo booth that can snap your pic while ordering food.

Customers place their order, drive under a camera and pose for a series of six photos on both the driver's and passenger sides of the vehicle. The customers can then access the photos via email following the experience. Taco Bell says it also plans to turn some of the "moments" from the promotion into an upcoming Super Bowl commercial.

The Live Mas Drive-Thru Cam has already made appearances in Los Angeles and Middleburg Heights, Ohio. It will next be rolled out in Cookville, Tennessee Dec. 10-12, Houston Dec. 11-13 and Wauchula, Florida Dec. 17-19.

Taco Bell is no stranger to grandiose promotions. Here is a look at how the restaurant will actually help host your wedding ceremony.

