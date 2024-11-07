Annoying Target Customer Habit Leads to Big Change in Store’s App

You might be annoying Target employees and not even know it.

A new report shows the company is ready to do something about a customer habit that is really ticking off its employees.

What Annoys Target Employees?

It's me. I'm the annoying one.

My wife and I both use Target's drive up option to grab out mobile orders. With two young kids, it's a convenient way to get stuff between daycare pickup, doctors appointments, gymnastics, playdates and more doctors appointments.

Every time I'm the one on Target pickup duty I inevitably forget to open the app and hit the "I'm on my way" button to let the store know to get my order ready. Instead, I just do it when I get to the store parking lot right before pressing "I'm here."

Is it really that big of a deal?

Apparently, it is. According to Business Insider, the practice of saying you're on your way when you're actually at the store is a "frequent source of frustration" for Target workers fulfilling orders. It is referred to by employees as "double tapping."

Now, Target is ready to do something about it.

Target's App Changes Explained

Whether it was looking to improve efficiency or assuage employee concerns, Target has changed its app and how customers will alert the store when getting drive up orders.

Previously, fulfillment workers would begin preparing the order when the customer selected "I'm on my way." A three minute timer would start once the customer said "I'm here" in the app.

That didn't allow for much time for prep and deliver when the customer double tapped the two status updates.

According to a report from The Street, Target has changed the app so customers can no longer select "I'm here" immediately after saying they are on their way. Instead, the customer will see a message saying "we need some extra time."

It's at least nice to know that I'm not the only one who did this with Target's app.

