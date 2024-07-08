Target Making Yet Another Huge Change to Checkout Lanes

Be prepared for yet another update made to the checkout process if you're headed to Target in the coming days.

Checkout Changes At Target

It's been a period of change for customers and employees when it comes to the checkout lane at Target.

Shoppers initially saw Target join other retail stores in relying more heavily on self-checkout lanes. By the end of 2023, the chain reversed course and started to pullback from the self-checkout effort.

READ MORE: Avoid Shopping At Target This Day Of The Week At All Costs

Instead of shutting self-checkout lanes down, Target instituted a 10-item limit. The retail giant was one of several chains that moved away from self-checkout.

One report noted mounting frustrations among customers who encountered long lines after the start of the 10-item limit.

Customer in checkout lane at Target/ Getty Images loading...

Latest Change Affects How Your Pay At Target

Target is ready to switch things up again. This move, however, should definitely speed up the checkout process for most customers.

USA Today is reporting Target will no longer accept personal checks as of July 15.

Surely not having to wait on someone to write a check (yes, people are still doing that) will make for a speedier checkout experience. Target told USA Today it's check ban is being put in place "due to extremely low volumes."

The chain will still accept personal checks for Target Circle Card payments.

Target's main competitor, Walmart, continues to accept personal checks as a form of payment in its stores. Additionally, Walmart also cashes the following checks if they are for $1,000 or less:

Payroll

Government Checks

Tax Refund

Cashiers

Insurance Settlement

401k

Full details regarding Walmart's check cashing policies can be found on its website.

LOOK: 50 Beloved Retail Chains That No Longer Exist Stac ﻿ ker takes a look at 50 major retail chains that no longer exist and the reasons for their demise. Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer