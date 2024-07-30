Why Frying Pans Are Suddenly Making More People Extremely Sick

Cookware you use in your own home could be making you sick according to researchers who are reporting an uptick in a specific illness that is affecting thousands.

The illness is known as the Teflon flu, and it can make you absolutely miserable.

What Is Teflon Flu?

Teflon flu is the easier-to-remember name for polymer fume fever. According to the National Library of Medicine, you can most likely get Teflon flu from overheating cookware that is covered with a nonstick coating.

The overheated pan eventually starts to emit toxic vapors that can cause a whole host of issues.

While the condition can happen in a restaurant, it also can happen right in your own home if you're prone to leaving nonstick pans on the stove burners for an extended period of time.

"The risk of vapor inhalation is increased if the heated cookware is dry, as in circumstances where oil was not added or all added water evaporated," the National Library of Medicine said in its report.

How To Tell If You Have Teflon Flu

Those that catch Teflon flu may notice several symptoms including fever, muscle aches, chills and fatigue.

For now, the National Library of Medicine believe Teflon flu is massively underreported. The group's report went on to even suggest doctors may be unlikely to bring it up as a possible cause of your illness.

That could change in the coming years. An ABC News Report says there were more 265 suspected cases of Teflon flu reported to America's Poison Centers in 2023. That was the highest year for reporting of the illness at the nation's 55 poison centers since 2000.

How To Prevent Teflon Flu

Thankfully, there are several fairly easy steps you can take to lower the risk of getting Teflon flu at home.

Food & Wine spoke to multiple people familiar with Teflon flu who suggested avoiding the use of any Teflon-coated pans. Both blue steel and cast iron pans are recommended alternatives.

Adding oil or butter to the pan when preheating will reduce the risk as long as you are using an adequate amount. Proper ventilation in the cooking area also is key for cutting down on the likelihood of getting Teflon flu.

