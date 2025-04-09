31 Terrifying Easter Bunny Photos That Will Have You Hiding Instead of the Eggs

Every Easter, we are reminded there's no good way to dress up a human to look like a bunny that people would allow in their homes while their children are asleep.

Seriously, let's stop the cosplay and leave it to the actual Easter Bunny to handle things.

As the dad of two a kids, ages 4 and 1, I recently found myself trying to convince them that it would be perfectly OK if they'd like to sit next to a giant bunny who was waving at them in front of a brightly decorated backdrop at our local grocery store.

Read More: 15 Easter Lamb Cakes That Will Haunt Your Dreams This Year

The oldest settled for a high five while the youngest would keep a distance of at least 6 feet between her and the bunny.

I don't blame them one bit. I have my own suspicions anytime I see a big ol' bunny who wants to say hi.

In case you need a reminder about how terrifying the experience can be, here are 31 times when people dressed up like the Easter Bunny and it went terribly wrong.

31 Terrifying Easter Bunny Photos That Will Have You Hiding Instead of Eggs This Year Every Easter, we are reminded there's no good way to dress up a human to look like a bunny that people would allow in their homes while their children are asleep. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll