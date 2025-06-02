Texas Roadhouse continues to expand throughout the U.S., but now they are also doing it with a completely separate spinoff restaurant brand.

What Is Texas Roadhouse's Spinoff Restaurant?

Texas Roadhouse is targeting a subset of its customers who are seeking more than just steaks and rolls with its spinoff restaurant brand, Bubba's 33.

Restaurant Business describes Bubba's 33 as a "sports bar chain" that applies the "Roadhouse playbook to burgers and pizza."

The chain's menu features a variety of gourmet burgers and pizzas, as well as some of the steak offerings typically found at Texas Roadhouse. Also like Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33 prides itself on menu items being "scratch-made."

Inside the restaurant, customers will find the typical sports bar setup with walls of TVs playing game after game.

Where Is Bubba's 33 Opening Next?

Texas Roadhouse has started ramping opening Bubba's 33 restaurants throughout the U.S. The chain currently has around 40 locations.

New Bubba's 33 restaurants have already opened in 2025 in:

Arizona

Tempe

Kentucky

Fern Creek

Texas

College Stations

USA Today says the chain is far from done with its rapid expansion this year. Additional Bubba's 33 locations are planned for:

Arizona

Yuma

Indiana

Fort Wayne

New Mexico

Albuquerque

North Carolina

Jacksonville

These are just the locations that have been announced so far for 2025. There will likely be plenty more added in the next six months.

Where Is Texas Roadhouse Opening New Locations?

Fans of Texas Roadhouse can rest easy. The company is far from through expanding its flagship brand.

USA Today says Texas Roadhouse will reportedly open in these cities in 2025:

Alabama

Athens

Arizona

Tempe

Florida

Champions Gate

Trinity

Kissimmee

Georgia

Warner Robbins

Kingsland

Illinois

Gurnee

Mattoon

Kentucky

Fern Creek

Louisiana

Ruston

Michigan

Battle Creek

Missouri

Branson

New Jersey

Marlton

New Mexico

Santa Fe

Ohio

North Olmsted

Texas

Kyle

Eagle Pass

Texas City

College Station

Avondale

Magnolia

New Braunfels

Leander

Tennessee

Antioch

Virginia

Waynesboro

Texas Roadhouse is currently on target to have a total of 900 restaurants open before the end of 2025. Here are a few other Texas Roadhouse facts you might not know: