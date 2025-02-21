Thank goodness it's Friday, but don't let me ruin it by telling you that you've been using TGIF wrong all this time.

Where Did TGIF Come From?

For many people of a certain age, TGIF first came into the zeitgeist thanks to block of sitcoms that aired on ABC on Friday nights in the waning years of the 1980s.

The classic TGIF lineup consisted of shows like Full House, Family Matters and Perfect Strangers. The sitcoms all had the same family-friendly aura that made it easy for parents and their kids to sit down and watch before heading into the weekend.

The TGIF acronym became synonymous with the shows and was eventually used in ABC's promotional materials for the Friday night block of programming.

Then, it caught on with a wider audience who wanted to share their relief that the weekend was here in everyday conversations.

"Thank goodness (or God) it's Friday!"

Unfortunately, that's not what TGIF stands for.

What 'TGIF' Really Stands For

The real meaning of TGIF doesn't even involve Friday, at least not directly.

Deadline.com says that during a recent podcast appearance by one of the creators of ABC's TGIF programming, Jim Janicek, it was reveled TGIF actually stands for "thank goodness it's funny."

According to Janicek, a group of executives initially tossed out different names for the Friday night shows including "Friday Fun Club." Eventually, the group settled on "thank goodness it's Friday."

Still not convinced? Here is a 1989 clip where Larry and Balki from Perfect Strangers tell you about it.

For what it's worth, TGI Friday's restaurants do predate ABC's Friday night programming in the 1980s. And Janicek does admit there was some initial concern about getting pushback from the chain.

But the connection was never made as TGIF didn't fully take hold as a pop culture moment until the Olson Twins, Steve Urkel and others came into our lives in the late '80s and early '90s.

