7 Most Forgotten Thanksgiving Shopping List Items (According to an Ex-Grocery Worker)

If you're hosting Thanksgiving, you'll likely forget to buy at least one thing you need for dinner.

It happens to everyone just about every year whether you meticulously put together a list or not. Hopefully it won't be something you REALLY needed.

Unfortunately for us forgetful folks, there aren't many options for grabbing stuff at the last minute on Thanksgiving Day. Most stores are closed, as they should be.

READ MORE: Thanksgiving Turkey Prices See A Big Change In 2024

Back when they were open on Thanksgiving, I was one of the people working in a small town grocery store that happened to be the only place to pick up last minute items. We would be open until early afternoon as people would hurriedly come in for one or two items before sprinting back to their cars

Here is a list of forgotten items customers would most often frantically run in to get on Thanksgiving Day. Maybe double-check you have all of these before finishing your shopping this year.

7 Most Forgotten Thanksgiving Shopping List Items According to a Former Grocery Store Worker Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

If you are reading this on Thanksgiving because you forgot something for your own family meal, you do have a few options.

Here is a quick list of which stores should be open on Thanksgiving Day.