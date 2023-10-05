These 5 Super Cool Cars are Banned in the United States

Some of the most well-known makes and even models of cars are banned here in the United States. Literally, they're illegal to own here.

I knew there were cars we didn't have in America, but I never realized that they were from popular brands that we have driving around our highways and byways and simply aren't allowed according to Hot Cars. Honestly, it looks like we're missing out on some cool looking vehicles so let's get to it for the 'what' and 'why' behind these beautiful banned vehicles.

This hot number, the TVR Tuscan, is banned because of its lack of safety airbags and anti-lock brakes. Hot Cars says the safety standards in Europe are looser than here, but the vehicle is stunning, and would definitely be a popular purchase on the luxury end.

I know we have Aston Martins driving around, because I've seen them. However, according to Hot Cars, this particular make called the Virage, which was allowed here in the early '90s, is now banned because it wouldn't pass an emissions test and doesn't have passenger-side airbags.

Meanwhile, Land Rover's are beloved vehicles, and James Bond even drives one. I don't think a day goes by that I don't see the Land Rover brand. I even have a friend who has a Land Rover Defender 110, the next vehicle on the banned list.

Wait, what?

She even drove it when she was in school at Dartmouth in New Hampshire. However, according to Hot Cars, it's only the 1993 Defender 110 that's explicitly on the blacklist here, because it lacks several modern safety features like airbags.

Wait, there's actually a pick-up truck on the list? But this is America, where we see them everywhere whether you're a fan or not.

Meet the Toyota Hilux. Hot Cars says that while it's not technically banned from entering the country, the American government imposes a super hefty 25% tax on imported lightweight trucks like the Hilux.

Not all Porsche's are created equal, apparently, and yes, this Carerra 911 RS is banned because of emissions regulations. There are Carerra 911's allowed, as we've all seen, just not this one.

I'm not sure I would know the difference because let's face it, Porsche has its feel and look for sure. Plus, they are everywhere, being one of the most popular luxury sports cars in America.

