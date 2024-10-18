These Are the Top Burger Restaurant Chains in America

Hamburgers are one of the most iconic staples of American cuisine, embodying the country's values of convenience, indulgence, and comfort.

The simple sandwich has roots that stretch back to the 19th century. Though its exact origin is debated, the idea of placing a beef patty between two slices of bread took hold in the U.S. in the late 1800s, with various claims attributing its invention to home cooks or vendors at fairs.

The exterior of a McDonald's fast food restaurant, USA, August 1970. The location of the outlet is possibly on Interstate 90 in Rapid City, South Dakota. Getty Images loading...

From Street Stalls to Golden Arches: How Fast Food Burgers Took Over America

By the early 20th century, the hamburger became a part of American street food culture, popularized by food stands and diners. In 1921, White Castle became the first fast-food hamburger chain, marking the beginning of the burger's mass commercialization. The post-World War II economic boom further cemented the burger's status in American culture with the emergence of drive-ins catering to the country's growing car-centric lifestyle. However, it was the opening of McDonald's in 1940 that revolutionized restaurants with its assembly-line system of food preparation, setting the standard for fast food that prioritized speed, consistency, and affordability. By the late 1950s, McDonald's had become synonymous with the American burger and was rapidly expanding across the U.S.

Along with the Golden Arches, fast-food chains like Burger King and Wendy's popularized burgers and exported the concept worldwide, making the hamburger one of the most recognizable and beloved foods globally. According to IBISWorld, in 2024, the fast-food industry is valued at $402.9 billion in the U.S., with McDonald's being the most valuable quick-service food brand, according to a 2024 report from QSR Magazine.

Appetizing cheeseburger on wooden table. Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

In recent years, the burger has moved beyond the basic patty to welcome new trends, such as the rise of the smash burger—with its thin, crispy-edged patty smashed onto a hot grill—offering a gourmet twist on the classic burger. Restaurants and food trucks have embraced the craze, elevating the humble burger into a culinary experience that blends nostalgia with modern food culture.

From the early cheeseburger to today's artisan burgers, the evolution of the hamburger reflects both the enduring popularity of the dish and its ability to adapt to changing tastes and trends, securing its place as a cornerstone of American food culture. To see which chains are serving up the most beloved burgers nationwide, Stacker gathered YouGov Ratings (current as of the third quarter of 2024) to rank the top 20 burger chains in America. The list was ranked by the percentage of respondents who liked the restaurant. Ties were broken by a higher "have heard of" figure. Keep reading to see if your favorite burger spot made the list.

