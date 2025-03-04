You Know You Grew Up in the 2000s If You Remember These

The 2000s were a mix of iconic pop culture moments, a big boom in technology, and of course the Y2K panic. It was an exciting time in the world, that created so many distinct memories for us.

From our style to the music we listened to, the 2000s were certainly a vibe. Thinking back on the era a lot comes to mind.

We had posters of boy bands on our bedroom walls...

...Nokia and flip phones...

...and binders of CDs...

But, there was so much more to the time if you really dig deep--and we did. Let's take a look at some sweet nostalgia and iconic moments from the 2000s.

READ MORE: Things You'd Find in Every Home in the '90s

Pop Culture, Trends, and Tech of the 2000s Let's take a look at some sweet nostalgia and iconic moments from the 2000s. Gallery Credit: Danielle Kootman

READ MORE: Do You Remember These Iconic '90s Commercials?

Scrolling through those brought back some memories. What was your favorite part about the 2000s? Perhaps there were some fashion choices you regretted. Let us know in the comments.

Not only do we have strong visuals when we think of the 2000s, but there are distinct sounds that remind us of when we were growing up too. Remember these?

Sounds That Every '90s and 2000's Kid Will Remember Let's take a listen down memory lane to some classic sounds of the '90s and early 2000s. Gallery Credit: Danielle Kootman

While we're scrolling down memory lane, if you were a kid in the '90s you definitely played with these. Let's take a look.