Things We Did in the ’90s That Would Confuse Kids Today

Every generation has its "quirks," that you basically need to be there to understand. The '90s were no different. It was a much simpler time though (especially compared to today.) Phones were attached to walls, music and movies were stored in cabinets, and you needed a printed map to get somewhere unfamiliar.

What a time to be alive! In fact, it's strange to think that this was once a way of life that we considered modern.

Without all of the bells and whistles of today's technology, things moved a little slower. And because of that, we did things a little differently. For example, remember when you wanted to watch a new movie at home you had to go here?

Today, even their website sits vacant.

Before Streaming There Was Blockbuster

Before the days of Netflix, Hulu and all the other streaming services that allow us to watch whatever we want whenever we want it, we had Blockbuster. A retailer that housed VHS and DVDs that would could physically rent and take home. It was like a library for movies, and was the place to take the family on a Friday to pick out something that everyone could enjoy.

Something like that seems silly to kids today that literally everything at their fingertips. Let's take a look at some other things we did in the '90s that kids today just wouldn't understand.

Ahh, the good ole days. What was your favorite thing about the era?

Whether it's that catchy commercial or the sound of your internet starting up, there are some distinctive sounds that every '90s kid will remember.

While we're reminiscing the '90s here, we've got to take a look at some of the toys that we were obsessed with as kids.