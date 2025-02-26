The type of music you listen to may be causing you to buy more stuff according to a new report tracking buying habits of music fans.

Which Genres of Music Inspire Impulse Purchases?

Spend any time on just about any social media platform and you are bound to see at least one video featuring a catchy song.

In many cases, the creator is trying to incorporate a trending song to help their video reach a wider audience. But there are also times when a specific song or style of music is being used to target specific consumers.

Chain Store Age recently revealed the results of a survey showing which music fans are most likely to make an impulse purchase when hearing songs they connect with on TikTok.

The top three music genres that will compel TikTok users to make impulse buys are:

Indie Rock Hip-hop/Rap

Additionally, the survey found that Indie music drove the most likes and comments on videos while K-Pop tended to generate the most views.

Which Music Fans Do The Most Shopping?

While Indie music might be driving likes, comments and impulse purchases, the genre isn't necessarily representative of who is spending the most time looking for items in TikTok Shop.

For those unfamiliar with the platform, TikTok Shop is a feature on the app that allows users to purchase products and home goods. Those surveyed spent an average of $44 a month on TikTok-inspired buys.

The top three music genres driving the most shopping in TikTok Shop are:

Rock Country Indie

If you hear any of these genres the next time you are on TikTok, there's a good chance someone is trying to get you to buy something.

