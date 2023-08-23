Over 130 million Americans are currently feeling the impact of high temperatures this summer; the National Weather Service has issued Heat Advisories and Heat Warnings for 22 of the 48 contiguous United States. It's hot, hot, HOT (maybe the hottest summer EVER), and the only way to escape the brutal heat is to head indoors and crank up the A/C.

What do you do if your air conditioning unit isn't working? Most of us will pick up the phone and make a call to our local HVAC technician to ensure everything is in tip-top shape for keeping our homes cool.

The Viral Video

TikTok user @shotSCAR posted a video of what seems to be a routine repair call on Monday, Aug. 21. He checks to make sure the unit is connected to electricity and then makes a shocking find.

The inside of the A/C unit is COVERED in hair, lint, and dirt. He then proceeds to hose off the little sweater in which the unit has encased itself and, by the end of the video, the A/C unit resembles an actual A/C unit and not Bigfoot.

The Reaction to the Video

TikTok users were both disgusted and intrigued by the repair video, with many folks noting they're rescheduling a time for their own A/C units to be cleaned.

Can You Clean Your Own A/C Unit?

Although it's always best to reach out to a certified technician to schedule a time for your unit to be checked and cleaned, there are several DIY tutorials on YouTube.

