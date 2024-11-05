Top Christmas Toys Making Kids’ Wish Lists in 2024

We've done some internet browsing and have discovered the toys that are topping most kids' holiday wish lists this year.

We're only a couple of months away from Christmas and the holidays are on our minds. Now is the perfect time to for making your lists and checking them twice. For the parents that like to plan ahead and get all of the shopping out of the way before the craziness, this list will be super helpful.

If you're looking for some direction on what you can likely expect on your kiddos lists this year, or to get a head start on your holiday shopping, here's a little sneak peak.

What are the popular toys for 2024?

Many of the classics like Barbie, Marvel characters, and Legos remain on the list, but we have some new ones too!

We've scanned lists at popular retailers like Target, Walmart, and Amazon to put together this year's catalog of top toys. Let's take a look.

2024's Hottest Trending Toys for the Holidays We've scanned lists at popular retailers like Target, Walmart, and Amazon to put together this year's list of top toys. Gallery Credit: Danielle Kootman

After scrolling through this list it's clear that toys certainly have changed over the years. Remember the toys on your wish list when you were a kid? If not, allow us to refresh your memory. Take a look at the top holiday toys from the year you were born... and beyond.

LOOK: The top holiday toys from the year you were born With the holiday spirit in the air, it’s the perfect time to dive into the history of iconic holiday gifts. Using national toy archives and data curated by The Strong from 1920 to today, Stacker searched for products that caught hold of the public zeitgeist through novelty, innovation, kitsch, quirk, or simply great timing, and then rocketed to success. Gallery Credit: Jacob Osborn & Peter Richman

