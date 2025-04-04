A familiar name in women's apparel says it could close as many as 50 locations before the end of 2025 after shuttering 22 stores in the final quarter of 2024.

Why Are So Many Clothing Stores Closing?

Less than four months into 2025, and we have already seen several chain clothing stores closing locations.

Clothing retailers like Macy's, JCPenney and Kohl's have already their lists of underperforming locations set for closure. Some have already closed their doors.

Then, there are places like Forever 21 that are completely shutting down their U.S. operations.

NOTE: See The Complete List Of Chains That Have Closed Locations Below

People obviously still need clothes, so what is going on with all of the apparel retailers closing? In the case of Forever 21, experts pointed toward the rise of online fast fashion sellers like Shein and Temu.

Now, it appears another big-name among clothing stores is ready to shed some of its locations.

Torrid store in Chicago Getty Images loading...

Torrid Will Reportedly Close Stores

When it comes to retailers specializing in apparel for women sizes 10 to 30, Torrid is one of the more readily found stores throughout the U.S. with more than 600 locations.

But that number is about to decrease.

According to Chain Store Age, Torrid plans to close 40-50 stores before the end of 2025. The plan was unveiled during a recent earnings call for investors.

Documents provided from the call show the chain opened one store in the fourth quarter of 2024 while closing 22 locations.

Inside a Torrid store in Chicago Getty Images loading...

But it wasn't all doom and gloom during the presentation. Torrid CEO Lisa Harper informed investors the chain closed the year with "positive results."

The closings are part of Torrid's store "optimization" plan that also includes updating other locations. The chain has not yet revealed which stores will close and which ones will get a makeover.

Here is a quick breakdown of chains that have already closed or are planning to close locations in 2025.

Chains That Are Closing or Have Closed Locations in 2025 The list of chains that have closed locations or have plans to shutter stores later in 2025 continues to grow at a rapid pace. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll