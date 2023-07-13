Massachusetts Woman Celebrates 97th Birthday On Her New Tractor

Think you'll have everything you will ever need in life by the time you turn 97 years old?

That wasn't that case for Marie Erickson who decided to treat herself on her 97th birthday.

According to WITN, the Massachusetts woman walked into a dealership with cash in hand to purchase something she always wanted on her birthday... A brand new John Deere tractor.

"I said 'I think I'm worth it,'" Erickson told the reporter. "I'm not going to take the money with me. I'm going to spend it."

WTKR News 3 via YouTube WJAR via YouTube loading...

The report from WITN goes on to explain that Erickson is a widow who currently lives on 2.5 acres of land in Swansea, Mass.

It's not uncommon to see her out rolling along the property atop her new tractor. Erickson said it has become a daily habit to fire it up and drive across her property.

"I'm on that tractor everyday" she said. "Whether the grass needs to be cut or not, I go around and check it."

You have to wonder how Erickson will top this with her 100th birthday quickly approaching in a few years.

At least we'll all know where to find her, out in her yard motoring around on her John Deere tractor.

