Iconic American Brand Closing Last U.S. Factory, Moving to Mexico

An iconic brand, long a staple in kitchen cupboards across generations, is closing its last U.S. manufacturing facility and moving its production operations to Mexico, where the bulk of its products are already made.

Synonymous With Food Storage

Tupperware is so woven into our vocabulary that regardless of what company makes the containers you use, you probably call them Tupperware.

Tupperware Warns Company Could Go Bankrupt

Food storage is a very competitive market, and this ubiquitousness may have contributed to a decrease in market share, prompting the company to reassess its U.S. production and ultimately decide to close operations and move production to Mexico.

More Than 100 Workers Laid Off

According to the Orlando Business Journal, Tupperware Brands Corp., based in Orlando, attributes the layoffs of 148 employees at its Hemingway, South Carolina facility to a necessity for greater efficiency to remain competitive globally and reduce costs. The plant, which has been operating since 1997, will be affected by these layoffs.

Plastic food containers sitting on shelf in pantry

Tupperware has committed to severance, and early retirement packages in addition to other services for Hemingway employees.

Reflecting a common trend in the U.S. manufacturing sector, Tupperware has been a significant employer in the small town of Hemingway, which had a population of just 504 residents according to the 2020 census. The closure of Tupperware's plant will undoubtedly have a sizeable impact on that local community.

Marvelous Mrs Maisel-Inspired Tupperware

A Rich History in American Suburbia

Tupperware has a rich history in the development of home-spun businesses in U.S. suburbia, pioneering the trend of having average residents (mostly women) sell their products at parties held in the home. This lasted from the '50s well into the '70s.

History.com describes that Tupperware parties went beyond gatherings fueled by punch and light lunches, they were an opportunity for women to own their own businesses in the home in addition to providing significant assistance in the development of technology that would allow food to stay fresh longer.

The vintage look and feel (and signature "burp" when sealed) even inspired a special collection of Tupperware in collaboration with the popular '60s-set series Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

