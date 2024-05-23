Famous TV Shows With Only One Surviving Cast Member

The funny thing about classic TV shows is that, due to syndication, you might have enjoyed them long after they originally aired. Many of us felt a connection to shows like The Brady Bunch, I Dream of Jeannie, The Love Boat, and so many more, even though they were already off the air.

Iconic TV Characters Seem to Last Forever

That's why it can be surprising that some of these beloved shows now have no surviving cast members. Weren't they just on? A good example is The Golden Girls, which after the death of Betty White at age 1999 in 2023 sadly, became an example of this. That said, the actresses were already in their fifties when the show debuted in 1985, so this makes sense.

Leave It to Beaver There is one remaining member of the Cleaver family. (MCA TV) loading...

Surprisingly, there are other memorable shows from the era before The Golden Girls that might surprise you by still having cast members alive and well. TV hits like Gilligan's Island, Beverly Hillbilies and Addam's Family all fall under the list of shows that have one single cast member surviving (as of the publishing of this article on 5/23/2024).

The Main Characters

Before we get started, it's important to note that TV show casts often changed over time. In this list, we are focusing on 1) the original cast and 2) the main cast, such as those featured in publicity shots. While there may be supporting characters like nosy neighbors and family friends, our focus is on the core cast.

