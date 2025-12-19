These Unforgettable Photos Perfectly Capture 2025
Some years seem to come and go with relatively little drama. 2025 was not one of those years.
With much of society — across all ages — glued to their phones, every moment seemed to be lived in real time, with the news cycle moving at a mind-boggling, dizzying pace.
2025 Was in a Constant State of Flux
From the death of a pope and the historic choosing of his successor, to tension, uncertainty, and deep political divisiveness — including moments centered inside the White House, even as parts of it were being demolished — the world felt like it was in a constant state of flux.
In America specifically, political upheaval played out loudly and in public view, while across the country, nature unleashed its fury. Devastating wildfires in and around Los Angeles stripped away the untouchable glitz and glamour of Hollywood and exposed its vulnerability.
In true 2025 fashion, even the lighter moments seemed to carry considerable weight and feel emotionally charged. These photos capture the moments that helped define the chaotic year that was 2025.
