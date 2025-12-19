Some years seem to come and go with relatively little drama. 2025 was not one of those years.

With much of society — across all ages — glued to their phones, every moment seemed to be lived in real time, with the news cycle moving at a mind-boggling, dizzying pace.

The East Wing of the White House was demolished on October 28, 2025 (Getty Images)

2025 Was in a Constant State of Flux

From the death of a pope and the historic choosing of his successor, to tension, uncertainty, and deep political divisiveness — including moments centered inside the White House, even as parts of it were being demolished — the world felt like it was in a constant state of flux.

Over 18,000 homes were destroyed in the Los Angeles fires. (Getty Images)

In America specifically, political upheaval played out loudly and in public view, while across the country, nature unleashed its fury. Devastating wildfires in and around Los Angeles stripped away the untouchable glitz and glamour of Hollywood and exposed its vulnerability.

In true 2025 fashion, even the lighter moments seemed to carry considerable weight and feel emotionally charged. These photos capture the moments that helped define the chaotic year that was 2025.

YEAR IN REVIEW: 2025 in Powerful Photos Fueled by a nonstop news cycle, 2025 unfolded in real time with historic change, political tension, and powerful emotion. These photos capture the moments that shaped the year. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz