10 Joyous Holiday Traditions to Start With Your Family

It's the most wonderful time of the year. The holiday season is a time that's centered around family gatherings and traditions.

We've been celebrating the same way for so long that it's hard to recall how some of these classic traditions came about in the first place. Like Christmas trees for example.

How did decorating a Christmas tree become a tradition?

According to History.com, Germany is credited with starting the Christmas tree tradition back in the 16th century, with Christians decorating trees in their homes. Martin Luther, a Protestant reformer, was inspired by the sight of stars twinkling through evergreen trees on a winter night and is said to have been the first to add candles to a tree. Christmas trees didn't really become popular in the U.S. though until the 1860's.

Drive-thru light displays are an easy way for families to enjoy the magical sights from the comfort and warmth of their vehicles.

These days there are more traditions than decorating your Christmas tree. And if you're looking to start a fun, new tradition with your family, we've got some great ideas for you.

