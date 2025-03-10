Modern parents aren't too concerned if their kids' names can be found on a keychain. Millennial and Generation Z parents have accelerated the trend of formerly common baby names becoming less common over time. In 1969, 4.7% of boys received that year's top name, Michael; in 2022, only 1.1% were given the most popular name, Liam.

Modern parents aren't too concerned if their kids' names can be found on a keychain.

Why Parents Are Ditching Liam and Olivia for One-of-a-Kind Baby Names

Many parents simply do not want their child to be just another Liam or Olivia in the classroom. They are intentionally seeking out unique, unconventional names. The trend has led to well-paid TikTok naming experts who help hip parents choose offbeat names for their offspring.

However, parents look to diverse sources when naming their child, far beyond social media. Names are often deeply rooted in culture, heritage, and even geography, and it turns out that trends can vary dramatically by state.

Calliope - Baby Name

In Alaska, parents take inspiration from natural landmarks like the Atigun Pass and Calliope Mountain when naming their children.

The diverse demographics of the United States are reflected in some states' name choices. According to a 2020 American Jewish Population Project report, New York was home to 21% of the nation's Jewish population. Unsurprisingly, this heritage is reflected in New York's most unique names.

Similarly, Arabic names are disproportionately common in Michigan and Minnesota, where Arab Americans comprise a greater proportion of the states' populations than anywhere else in the country, per the Arab American Institute. Other states disproportionately use nearby geographic names. In Arizona, Sedona is both a place and a popular name. In Alaska, parents take inspiration from natural landmarks like the Atigun Pass and Calliope Mountain when naming their children.

Baby Name Fern

Washingtonian parents find inspiration in the state's abundant greenery, and Cedar and Fern are popular names in the Evergreen State.

The inspiration for other names is less obvious. For example, the popularity of the name Denim in Louisiana has no ready explanation. Below, you can find the most distinctive names in your state—and the unique names used in other states.

Some Baby Name Trends Defy Explanation

Spokeo used Social Security Administration data to find the most unique baby names in every state as of 2023. Unique names in this analysis are those where the state represents a higher share of all U.S. babies with that name than the share of babies born overall. Names had to represent at least .05% of all babies in the state, and the dataset only included names of at least five babies born with that name. This analysis does not account for differences in spelling.

