More Red Lobster Closings Just Dropped: See The Updated List
More Red Lobsters are closing down than initially expected according to a new report on the chain's bankruptcy proceedings.
Why Are More Red Lobsters Closing?
News of a potential Red Lobster bankruptcy filing first hit in April when stories surfaced about the seafood restaurant's financial struggles. Weeks later, the chain's parent company made the filing official.
"This restructuring is the best path forward for Red Lobster," CEO Jonathan Tibus said via press release. "It allows us to address several financial and operational challenges and emerge stronger and re-focused on our growth."
Some, but certainly not all, Red Lobsters closed following the bankruptcy filing. There was some talk the chain could possibly be "saved." but things seem to now be headed in a different direction.
CNN was able to get its hands on the most recent court filing which shows even more locations are scheduled to close following the more than 100 Red Lobsters that were shuttered earlier this summer.
In the report, CNN says the "the company is rejecting the leases of an additional 23 locations by Saturday, August 31." Those additional locations are expected to close.
WhIch Red Lobsters Are Closing?
Coming into 2023, seafood lovers could get their fix at 650 different Red Lobster locations. That total will soon be whittled down to around 500.
In the updated list, Florida, Illinois and Virginia are among the states with the most Red Lobster closings .
The updated list of potential closings include locations in the following cities:
Arizona
Yuma
Arkansas
Little Rock
California
La Mesa
Colorado
Colorado Springs
Florida
Fort Walton Beach
Pensacola
Port Richey
Georgia
Jonesboro
Illinois
Bourbonnais
Geneva
Peoria
Indiana
Michigan City
Minnesota
Golden Valley
Maple Grove
Missouri
Maplewood
New York
Bronx
Queesbury
North Carolina
Jacksonville
Ohio
Strongsville
South Carolina
Cayce
Virginia
Alexandria
Richmond
Virginia Beach
A complete list of addresses for Red Lobster closings can be viewed here.
