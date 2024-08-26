More Red Lobster Closings Just Dropped: See The Updated List

More Red Lobsters are closing down than initially expected according to a new report on the chain's bankruptcy proceedings.

Why Are More Red Lobsters Closing?

News of a potential Red Lobster bankruptcy filing first hit in April when stories surfaced about the seafood restaurant's financial struggles. Weeks later, the chain's parent company made the filing official.

"This restructuring is the best path forward for Red Lobster," CEO Jonathan Tibus said via press release. "It allows us to address several financial and operational challenges and emerge stronger and re-focused on our growth."

Some, but certainly not all, Red Lobsters closed following the bankruptcy filing. There was some talk the chain could possibly be "saved." but things seem to now be headed in a different direction.

CNN was able to get its hands on the most recent court filing which shows even more locations are scheduled to close following the more than 100 Red Lobsters that were shuttered earlier this summer.

In the report, CNN says the "the company is rejecting the leases of an additional 23 locations by Saturday, August 31." Those additional locations are expected to close.

WhIch Red Lobsters Are Closing?

Coming into 2023, seafood lovers could get their fix at 650 different Red Lobster locations. That total will soon be whittled down to around 500.

In the updated list, Florida, Illinois and Virginia are among the states with the most Red Lobster closings .

The updated list of potential closings include locations in the following cities:

Arizona

Yuma

Arkansas

Little Rock

California

La Mesa

Colorado

Colorado Springs

Florida

Fort Walton Beach

Pensacola

Port Richey

Georgia

Jonesboro

Illinois

Bourbonnais

Geneva

Peoria

Indiana

Michigan City

Minnesota

Golden Valley

Maple Grove

Missouri

Maplewood

New York

Bronx

Queesbury

North Carolina

Jacksonville

Ohio

Strongsville

South Carolina

Cayce

Virginia

Alexandria

Richmond

Virginia Beach

A complete list of addresses for Red Lobster closings can be viewed here.

