One of the largest vehicle recalls could happen in the coming weeks according to multiple outlets who have been following issues related to driver and passenger safety.

What Could Cause The Massive Vehicle Recall?

While there is no recall in place at this time, the Associated Press says one will likely happen following reports from U.S. auto safety regulators regarding air bag inflators.

According to the Associated Press, more than 50 million air bag inflators have been determined to be "dangerous and should not be in use."

"The inflators in about 49 million vehicles from 13 manufacturers can explode and hurl shrapnel into drives and passengers," the Associated Press says.

Male Motorist Injured In Car Crash With Airbag Deployed Getty Images loading...

This isn't the first time there has been a push for a massive recall connected to the air bag issue. National Public Radio says the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration had urged Tennessee-based ARC Automotive to recall 67 million inflators in 2023. The same company is at the center of the most recent concerns over driver and passenger safety when it comes to air bags.

"At least two people have been killed in the U.S. and Canada, and seven others have been hurt as a result of defective ARC inflators, the agency said," NPR reported last year."

How To Find Out If Your Vehicle Has Been Recalled

Drivers will want to monitor the situation to see if the recall is announced. Car owners can check to see anytime to confirm if their vehicle has been recalled via the NHTSA website.

"Manufacturers are required to fix the problem by repairing it, replacing it, offering a refund, or in rare cases repurchasing the vehicle," the NHTSA says on its website.

The agency lists unrepaired recalls from various manufacturers. Vehicle owners just need to enter their license plate number or their vehicle identification number.

Totaled wrecked car Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

The website does not show recalls older than 15 years old, recalls from small vehicle manufacturers or those for international vehicles.

Additionally, drivers can also check for recalls on things such as car seats, tires and vehicle-related equipment.

