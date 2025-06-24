40 Vintage Fourth of July Photos That Will Instantly Make You Feel More Patriotic

As times have changed, so has how America celebrates the Fourth of July.

Independence Day photos from the early 1900s show groups celebrating at low-key public events. If the kids got a chance, they may have whipped up a fun costume complete with pretend fireworks made out of paper.

Years later, cities started to go all-in. Residents would unfold their lawn chairs along the street for the annual Fourth of July parade.

There might be more to the celebration, but the real attraction would be the over-the-top fireworks display that we still see in many cities today.

No matter how people choose to celebrate through the years, independence continues to be the focal point of the day.

Here is a look back at how the U.S. has celebrated the Fourth of July through the years.

40 Vintage Fourth of July Photos Showing The Evolution of Celebration

