There's no place like home-- and there's certainly no place like Waffle House, the iconic diner chain known for its late-night antics, jukebox jams, and All-Star Special the late Anthony Bourdain once proudly proclaimed is "better than the French Laundry."

Part diner, part WWE ring, part home-away-from-home, Waffle House is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a week. Waffle House is so ubiquitous across portions of the US that the Federal Emergency Management Agency measures the impact of natural disasters by how many restaurants close after a storm. Don't believe us? FEMA has a blog post outlining its use of the fabled "Waffle House Index."

You'll find a consistent menu at every Waffle House you visit. Founded in Avondale Estates, Georgia in 1955, the restaurant became beloved for its waffles, hashbrowns, and piping hot coffee along with its iconic yellow sign and interior design.

But just how many Waffle Houses are in the United States--and where are they located? Those familiar with La Casa de Waffle know the chain has the most locations throughout the South--but did you know there are restaurants in states like Delaware and Arizona?

