Walgreen's stores will be disappearing at a rapid pace in the coming months leaving some wondering how and where to get their prescriptions.

Why Is Walgreens Closing Stores?

Walgreens announced last year an ambitious plan to close nearly a quarter of its 8,600 stores scattered throughout the U.S.

According to Good Housekeeping, the longtime retail pharmacy chain will spend nearly three years shuttering 2,150 stores. The closings will accelerate in 2025 with nearly 500 planned to be done before the end of the year.

Walgreens To Close 1,200 Stores Over Next 3 Years Getty Images loading...

A report from Newsweek claims Walgreens is targeting "unprofitable" locations for potential closure citing increased competition from Amazon, Walmart and Target.

While Walgreens has yet to officially release a list of stores that will be closing, Newsweek has started collecting those that have been confirmed via various sources in each community. States set for closures according to Newsweek include California, Georgia and Illinois.

What Happens To Prescriptions At Closed Walgreens?

Walgreens has started publishing information about what to do if you depend on its stores to refill prescriptions. The chain has devoted an entire section of its website to explaining how to still get your prescriptions even if your closest Walgreens is no longer open.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Here are a few things you need to know if your Walgreen is closing:

Closure dates are being sent to Walgreens pharmacy customers via mail

Walgreens will fill your prescription at your current store until it closes

You can choose any Walgreens to get your prescriptions filled.

All Walgreen have your insurance and prescription information

Auto refill prescriptions will continue at the new location

Those who refill by phone, online or via the app will be asked to select a new location

Walgreens also reminds pharmacy customers they don't have to wait until the last minute to change their location. Pickup locations can be changed at any time.

