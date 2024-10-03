Will Walmart Be Closed on Thanksgiving This Year?

We always seem to forget to buy at least one item on our Thanksgiving shopping list every year.

The panic sets in as you are trying to cook three dishes at once and need to find a store to get that one essential ingredient to make your family's meal memorable. Where are you going to go?

Is Walmart Open On Thanksgiving?

With nearly 5,000 locations in the U.S., Walmart is likely among the most easily accessible stores for those wanting to get their Thanksgiving Day menu items in one stop.

But if you need to make more than one stop at Walmart with the second coming on Thanksgiving Day, you might be out of luck.

The retail and grocery giant recently unveiled it's plans for the upcoming holiday season including it's store hours. Walmart will not open on Thanksgiving.

"Walmart stores will be closed once again on Thanksgiving Day so associated can spend the day with their families," the store said in an announcement this week.

READ MORE: Avoid Shopping At Walmart This Day Of The Week At All Costs

This marks the fifth year in a row that Walmart is closed on Thanksgiving. Other retail chains such as Target and Kohl's have followed suit shutting down for the holidays.

It has not been revealed when Walmart will reopen for Black Friday shopping. In past years, the stores have opened at 5 a.m. on the Friday after Thanksgiving.

Black Friday shoppers at Walmart Getty Images loading...

Thanksgiving Meals Donated To Local Families

In addition to its Thanksgiving closure plans, Walmart also announced a new effort to help provide meals to local families.

The store and The Salvation Army are partnering to allow online Walmart customers the opportunity to donate the equivalent of a holiday meal to a local family when buying their own holiday meal.

READ MORE: The Important Reason Some Walmart Employees Wear Yellow Name Tags

The service allows Walmart.com customers to donate enough to cover the meal or round-up their total when finalizing their purchases on the website.

Most popular grocery stores in America The most popular grocery stores in America, from corporate chains to family-owned enterprises. Stacker ranked them using consumer ratings sourced from YouGov polls. Gallery Credit: Stacker