Walmart is getting a makeover inspired by a trucker hat.

Yes, you read that correctly. Walmart has unveiled a whole new look complete with an updated logo that stemmed from some notable headwear.

How Walmart Is Updating Its Stores

If you haven't been paying attention, Walmart has been making a ton of changes over the past two years. It started in 2023 when the retail chain began making over several stores with updated flooring, modernized restrooms, digital touch points and grab-and-go grocery sections.

The following year, Walmart announced plans to convert more than 150 locations to being "large-format" stores within the next five years. The chain also has added features like digital price tags and electric vehicle charging stations to its stores in 2024.

Now, Walmart is ready for a "brand refresh." In press release, the company said this week that the store's new look "reflects its evolution as a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer."

Comparison of new and old Walmart logos Walmart press photo loading...

That may seem like a lot of words to say "we have a new logo," but Walmart is committed to telling the story about how they got to his point and it all centers on a trucker hat.

Inspiration Behind Walmart's New Logo

In its press materials announcing the brand refresh Walmart provided a detailed explanation about every aspect of its logo. There were notes about the color palette being comprised of "recognizable tones" and how to logo's "spark exudes the energy of Walmart."

One of the more notable facts provided about the logo is how the name "Walmart" is now presented to customers.

"The wordmark is inspired by Sam Walton's classic trucker hat and brought to life with a modern, custom font that differentiates Walmart from the crowd," the release states.

For those unfamiliar with the late Walmart founder's choice of headwear, look no further than the cover of his 1992 autobiography Sam Walton: Made in America.

Sam Walton's autobiography Bantam Books via Amazon loading...

While the rebrand doesn't seem to be a drastic makeover, the font on the hat and the store's logo does have some similarities. At least it makes for a great story.

The rollout of the new logo will begin this month with the branding being updated in stores and on Walmart's website and mobile app.

Additionally, Walmart is also dropping merch inspired by the logo including the tote bags and, yes, trucker hats.

Walmart tote bags Walmart press photo loading...

