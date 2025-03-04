Walmart Reveals Strict Policy Against Using Puns; Here’s Why it Actually Makes Sense

Walmart is on a mission to rollback the use of puns in its stores and advertising.

A recent website dedicated to "brand voice" has revealed new details about how the retail chain views puns, humor and emojis.

Why Walmart Avoids Puns

Walmart recently announced a complete overhaul of its branding. The chain is getting a new logo, store features and even a fresh look at how the brand communicates with its customers.

Walmart's "brand voice" website explains how its employees are instructed to talk to you through interactions on social media and advertising. The guidance even drills down on how best to use humor, including puns.

"We resist using puns," the site plainly states. "While we admit they're a fun and helpful shortcut, they're also the lowest-hanging fruit."

It's not that Walmart actually thinks puns are keeping its customers from saving money and living better. Instead, the chain simply feels it could do better as a brand when it comes to word selection.

"We believe there is always a deeper truth or more entertaining story to be told behind each pun," Walmart says on its site. The only exception to the rule appears to be Father's Day when "dad-worthy puns" are considered to be aisle-right.

Why Walmart Uses Three Emojis

Another section of the brand voice guide discusses how employees should use emojis when representing Walmart on social media.

"We use them when they add to – and don't distract from – the story we're telling," Walmart says. "Inclusivity is always top of mind, so use this general rule of thumb."

Walmart employees are asked to use smiley faces to convey emotion. Body part emojis are acceptable when showing human movements, but the use should represent "multiple skin tones."

"Always use a set of 3 version of the same emoji to convey the full range of our customers' identities."

