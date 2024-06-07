Walmart to Change Price Tags on Every Single Item in Every Store

Walmart is about to look a lot different in just about every aisle of every store.

How Many Products Are In A Walmart Store?

Walmart claims to have more than 120,000 products on shelves in each of their more than 2,300 stores across the U.S. No wonder it's so difficult to find some items when you just want to make a "quick trip to pick up a couple things."

Walmart employees are about the tackle a monumental project that will have them changing the price tag on every single one of those 120,000 items.

Walmart employees changing prices Walmart press photo loading...

The store's corporate office says it will take until 2026 for the change to reach every Walmart location.

Walmart Reveals New Pricing

The amount Walmart is charging for items won't necessarily change, but your shopping experience and how you look at price tags is going to be a lot different.

Walmart has announced it will begin rolling out digital shelf labels. The label will allow employees to update prices without swapping out tags by hand.

The retail giant has already tested the digital shelf labels at a Walmart in Grapevine, Texas, and will soon expand the project to additional stores.

Digital shelf labels at Walmart Walmart press photo loading...

While there is certainly a benefit for employees who will no longer have to spend hours changing prices, there also will be a payoff for customers once the new system is in place.

Walmart believes the new digital shelf labels will help its employees fill online orders more quickly while also improving order accuracy.

Walmart employee fulfilling order Walmart press photo loading...

The digital shelf labels are the latest overhaul for Walmart in recent months. The retail store also started giving facelifts to some locations to create what it says is the "Walmart of the future."

Here is an inside look at what the revamped Walmarts will look like once the changes are completed.

