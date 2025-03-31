Walmart is reportedly ready to close some of its stores as retail chains continue to get hard in the first quarter of 2025.

Retail Chains That Have Closed Locations

It's been a rough few months for nearly every sector, especially retail. Several big-name chains have already announced store closings as they look to shed underperforming stores.

NOTE: Keep Scrolling To See Our Massive List Of Chains That Have Closed Locations

Not even the biggest of chains is immune to store closures. According to various reports, Walmart is ready to shutter some of its locations.

Worker outside of Walmart Getty Images loading...

Is My Walmart Stores Closing?

Let's be honest here.

Walmart is a GIANT chain with more than 4,600 stores. Having to close several locations doesn't necessarily mean the retailer is struggling.

Walmart has actually been opening new stores while refreshing the branding on others. Some stores even have new features like electric vehicle charging or additional food options.

But a chain isn't going to keep an underperforming location open for very long no matter the size of the company. According to The Mirror, Walmart will close the following U.S. locations in the coming months.

California

605 Fletcher Parkway, El Cajon

40580 Albrae Street, Fremont

4080 Douglass Boulevard, Granite Bay

2121 Imperial Avenue, San Diego

2753 E. Eastland Center Drive, West Covina

Colorado

10400 E. Colfax Avenue, Aurora

Shopper buying water in Walmart Getty Images loading...

Georgia

Ashford Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody

Walmart Neighborhood Market on Roswell Road, Marietta

Maryland

1238 Putty Hill Avenue, Towson

Ohio

3579 South High Street, Columbus

Walmart shopping cart Getty Images loading...

Wisconsin

7025 West Main Street, Milwaukee

In February, Newsweek reported Walmart's plans to open new Supercenters in California and Texas along with additional Neighborhood Markets in Alabama and Florida.

Sam's Club, which is also part of the same company, is set to open a new location in Tempe Arizona.

Chains That Are Closing or Have Closed Locations in 2025 The list of chains that have closed locations or have plans to shutter stores later in 2025 continues to grow at a rapid pace. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll