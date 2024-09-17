Walmart has started introducing new carts at some of its stores in an effort to attract additional shoppers while also being more accommodating to current customers.

What Happened The Last Time Walmart Introduced New Carts

Walmart has been on a bit of a kick to reimagine the design of its shopping carts.

The first cart changes were evident in some stores in mid-2023 when Walmart introduced a new design that had a slightly higher basket along with cup and cell phone holders. As with most changes at retail chains, not everyone was happy with the move.

A poll by USA Today revealed readers were "divided" over the new-look carts. Some were all for the changes while others lamented about the new, taller height for Walmart's carts.

This time around, however, the carts should get a much warmer welcome all around than when the new designs dropped in 2023.

What To Know About Walmart's New Shopping Carts

Walmart stores in Alabama this week are among the first locations to get Caroline's Carts. According to a press release, the carts are "designed for caregivers supporting a wide array of people including those with disabilities, children, seniors and people with limited mobility or injuries.

The carts are the creation of Alabama resident Drew Ann Long whose daughter, Caroline, was has Rhett syndrome. The nervous system disorder left her without the use of her hands and unable to walk.

Caroline's Carts include a special seat that can hold 35 to 250 pounds, which can allow a caregiver to shop while also accommodating another person who may not be able to walk next the cart.

Walmart plans to add at least two Caroline's Carts to ever Supercenter across the U.S. and at least one cart in every Neighborhood market. The nearly 8,000 carts are expected to be fully in place by early 2025.

Caroline's Carts also may look familiar to Target customers. The retail chain introduced the enhanced carts at some locations in 2016.

