20 Stunning Photos Show What Shopping Looks Like at Walmart’s International Stores

Just because you've seen one Walmart doesn't mean you've seem them all.

The company behind Walmart and Sam's Club actually has an entire international division of stores that offer shopping experiences way different from what is found in the U.S.

In some cases, the stores have completely different names than their American counterparts. The company also has international brands that focus on one shopping sector, such as groceries.

Walmart is currently in the process of rebranding all of its stores in the U.S. with updated logos and shopping experiences. Maybe they should take some design tips from their international brands/

Here are 20 stores Walmart has in countries outside of the U.S. and what it looks like to shop there.

