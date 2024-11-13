Walmart Might Let Customers Unlock Those Annoying Anti-Theft Cases

Walmart may soon give you access to unlock cases and cabinets containing items that have been heavily targeted by thieves.

How Walmart Tried To Curb Theft

Walmart is one of several retail chains in recent years that has taken a hard look at how it combats theft. While some stores hired extra security, Walmart instead started locking items inside cases.

For video game fans, this has been a common practice in Walmart. You look at the case of games and then let an employee with a key know which one you would like to purchase.

Some Walmarts have started doing the same thing with frequent theft targets such as razors. laundry, detergent and even toothpaste.

While the process may deter theft, it doesn't exactly come without pain for the customer who just wants to grab their stuff, pay for it and leave the store without spending time waiting for an employee to show up with a key.

"Many cases contain a button that a shopper can push to signal a store employe to come unlock the box," Modern Retail said in a recent article discussing how chains are deterring theft. "This invokes a waiting game that may frustrate customers and discourage them from making the purchase at all."

Now, Walmart looks to reduce customer frustration with a new approach.

Walmart Letting Customers Unlock Cases

A recent report from Bloomberg reveals Walmart is currently testing new technology in some stores that will allow customers to unlock anti-theft cases using their smart phone.

For now, the trial run is being done with employees using smart phones to unlock cases. According to reports, the function will be rolled out to Walmart+ loyalty members if all goes well with the initial test.

Bloomberg reports the technology is currently being used in a "few hundred Walmart stores" with hopes of expanding it to all 4,600 of the retail giant's locations.

Modern Retail also is reporting that CVS is attempting a similar test run that may ultimately end with customer being able to open anti-theft cases in its stores.

