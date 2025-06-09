Watch: Ed, the Runaway Pet Zebra Airlifted Home After Weeklong Adventure

I hope he had quite the adventure in every fun way possible. I wonder if he needed any Dramamine?

According to the Today Show Instagram feed, Ed has been on the loose in Tennessee for more than a week, and honestly, thank goodness he's safe. By the way, Ed is his internet name, not what his owners call him, as he was barely at his new home for a day when he escaped.

He had only been in his new home in the teeny, tiny rural town of Christiana for maybe a day when he decided to go explore, if you will, around Rutherford County, Tennessee, about an hour southeast of Nashville.

From doorbell cameras in cul-de-sacs, to galloping along highways, to drones, Ed sightings were everywhere for his eight-day journey.

According to NPR, once he was captured, he was safely wrapped in a net and airlifted by a helicopter to a trailer.

Video posted by the sheriff's office shows Ed wrapped in a net with his head sticking out as he is carried by the helicopter to the trailer. What a journey this now, local legend in Tennessee, enjoyed, at least he way the internet sees it.

The zebra quickly became the subject of internet memes. One fake posting showed Ed dining at a Waffle House, a southern staple. Others had him visiting other Tennessee cities or panhandling on the side of the road.

He was even on a beach enjoying an umbrella drink.

Hi Ed, safe travels!

Ed was finally captured not far from his new home, where some say a tranquilizer gun was used, according to the Tennessean, so they could calmly harness him to a helicopter hook and tether.

He ran across the field — and there was a helicopter chasing him. That chase was playing out in the field behind homes. There was a heavy law enforcement presence in the area — both in the neighborhood and along the nearby highway — to keep the zebra contained.

And yes, you're allowed to have pet zebras in Tennessee. And yes, he's 100% healthy and fine.

