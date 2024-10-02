Identify Sneaky IRS Scams With These Two Surefire Tricks

Coming in contact with someone who says they are an IRS officer can be scary whether they are on the phone or standing at your front door.

The urge is there for some to throw all common sense out the door when they feel like they are in big trouble. Fortunately, there are some telltale signs that someone is definitely not a representative from the Internal Revenue Service.

Canva Canva loading...

Why Would An IRS Revenue Officer Contact You?

If an ACTUAL IRS revenue officer is looking to meet with you, there's a chance you have delinquent taxes that need to be paid.

The IRS says it has nearly 2,300 revenue officers working delinquent tax cases throughout the country. Their goal is to "educate" tax payers but also to figure out if you can actually afford your taxes.

This is done through an interview that is either conducted in person or over the phone. If it is determined the tax can't be paid, the revenue will help you find another solution that could include methods such as payment agreements over a period of time, suspending collection or wiping out penalties.

READ MORE: 15 States People Say Have The Best Looking Police Vehicles

"The IRS makes every attempt to come to an agreement with the taxpayer, when this is not possible other enforcement actions may be taken," the IRS says on its website.

In other words, no one is going to show up or call unannounced to get money from you. There is an entire interview process that should happen before anything else.

Canva Canva loading...

Two Surefire Ways To Tell Someone Isn't An IRS Officer

There are two different signs to look for when someone pops up saying they're from the IRS and they want your money.

Did they show up announced?

A little more than a year ago, the IRS made a change that eliminated most unannounced visits by its revenue officers "to reduce public confusion and enhance overall safety measure for taxpayers and employees.

Those scenes you see in movies and TV shows where an agent is showing up unannounced shouldn't be happening in real life.

Do they have two forms of official credentials from the IRS?

The IRS says its revenue agents carry two forms of identification that are issued by the agency. Both feature the agent's photo and a serial number.

"Taxpayers have the right to see each of these credentials and can also request an additional method to verify their identification," the IRS says.

If you do encounter someone impersonating a representative from the IRS, you can report them here.

LOOK: Baby names that are illegal around the world Stacker scoured hundreds of baby name databases and news releases to curate a list of baby names that are illegal somewhere in the world, along with explanations for why they’re banned. Gallery Credit: Annalise Mantz