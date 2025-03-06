Where the Money Is: The Wealthiest Town in All 50 States

America is exceptional in many ways. But not all of them are positive: Wealth inequality is higher in the United States than it is in almost any other developed nation.

How the Rich Got Richer Over the Decades

This is a relatively new phenomenon, with the wealth divide expanding starkly over the past half-century or so. From 1963 to 2022, the richest top 1% of American families experienced a sevenfold increase in wealth, from $1.8 million to $13.6 million. During the same period, the average wealth of those in the bottom 10% only rose from minus-$23 to $450.

Aerial drone photo luxury mansions on the beach Getty Images loading...

Palm Beach, Florida, appeals to the wealthy: Within only 4 square miles, residents can enjoy a yacht-filled marina, luxury shopping venues, and multiple beach resorts.

Wealthy American towns offer a host of amenities, access, and offerings, from suburban communities renowned for their school districts and club soccer teams to bustling neighborhoods filled with trendy bars and restaurants. This is especially true for the richest town in every state. To learn more about these locations, Stacker used the most recent Census Bureau American Community Survey Five-Year Data (as of August 2024) to pull crucial information about these 50 wealthy towns.

ALSO: These Are the States With the Most Millionaires

Locations are ranked by median household income, with ties broken by the percentage of people annually earning more than $200,000. Any places with a population smaller than 1,000 people were omitted. Additionally, the Census Bureau's statistics do not show specific median incomes or earnings beyond $250,000, so those numbers are designated as $250,000+. Towns the Census Bureau labels as census-designated places were also excluded for every state except Hawai'i.

View of Dutch Harbor- Unalaska Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

Unalaska, Alaska, with a population of 4,200, more than doubles in the summer as fishers, birders, and outdoor enthusiasts flock to enjoy the town's natural splendor.

Wealth Looks Different Across America

The "richest town" can look quite different from state to state, with some being far wealthier than others. For instance, the country's millionaires and billionaires are concentrated in California, New York, Florida, and Texas, meaning that the lifestyle in Palm Beach is not akin to that of, say, Kildeer, Illinois.

Keep reading to discover which town in your home state earned the title of the richest location and which towns enjoy the highest median incomes in the country.